Pony.ai has also extended its robotaxi testing window in Beijing to 24 hours a day.

Pony.ai (PONY) announced on Friday that it has commenced around-the-clock robotaxi operations in the Chinese cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

The company previously operated its robotaxis for only 15 hours a day. However, they are now available 24/7, it said. Pony.ai has also extended its robotaxi testing window in the Chinese capital city of Beijing to 24 hours daily.

PONY shares traded over 4% higher at the time of writing.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment regarding PONY trended in the ‘bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘normal’ levels of message volume.

PONY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:55 a.m. ET on July 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism that the stock would reach $100 by the end of the year.

Another user highlighted that they have added PONY stock to their portfolio.

The company’s autonomous driving system has logged over 500,000 hours of driverless operation, covering more than 50 million kilometers. It added that its system achieved a safety record of up to ten times safer than that of human drivers, according to its internal metrics.

Pony employs LiDAR, radar, and cameras to deliver a full perception of surroundings. The use of LiDAR and radar enables the system to detect low-contrast objects, such as pedestrians wearing dark clothing, reduces the impact of headlight glare, and supports safe navigation on poorly lit or unlit roads, the company said.

Earlier this week, Pony announced that it has begun road testing its seventh-generation robotaxi model, developed in partnership with automaker Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation (BAIC), in Beijing.

The company also stated that it is making progress toward large-scale production and commercial deployment. It aims to expand its fleet to 1,000 vehicles by the end of 2025.

PONY stock is up by over 5% this year and by about 26% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<