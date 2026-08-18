Redwire stock pulled back after failing to hold above $14, cooling retail sentiment.

Redwire stock hit $14.19 Monday before falling to $13.58, cooling investor optimism.

Traders are watching $14 closely, as a breakout could target the $26 52-week high.

Redwire expanded its Japan partnership with Kanematsu and added NASA and Taiwan Coast Guard contracts.

Redwire Corp. (RDW) stock slipped in premarket trading Tuesday after failing to sustain a move above the closely watched $14 level, prompting investors to reassess the aerospace and defense technology company's sharp rally and valuation.

Redwire Faces Key $14 Test

Redwire stock reached $14.19 during Monday's session but reversed those gains and finished near $13.58. The retreat unsettled some traders who had expected the stock to establish a stronger foothold above $14.

The reversal has cooled some enthusiasm around the space and defense technology company, while retail investors debate whether the recent rally has room to run.

Retail traders have increasingly focused on the $14 area as a potential turning point. A sustained move beyond that level could put the stock's 52-week peak near $26 back into focus. Failure to clear the ceiling, however, could send shares toward the $11 range, where buying interest has emerged before.

RDW Stock Tests Key $14 Resistance After Sharp Rally

Redwire stock traded over 4% lower in Tuesday’s premarket. The stock has cratered 35% since June.

Redwire Business Momentum Continues

Despite the stock’s strain, the investment case extends beyond the chart. Redwire last week announced a teaming arrangement with Japan based Kanematsu Corporation, combining its space technology capabilities with Kanematsu's commercial reach.

The company has also secured additional business, including a NASA award connected to SpaceMD's pharmaceutical research platform and a drone supply agreement with Taiwan's Coast Guard.

Last week, Canaccord raised its price target for Redwire to $15 from $14 and kept a Buy rating. The firm called the company’s decision to keep its 2026 revenue guidance unchanged at a midpoint of $475 million a positive sign.

What RDW Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock plummeted to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. The stock saw a 31.4% decline in message volume over the past week with 0.1% gain in watchers.

A user said, “Not sure how we busted up to $14.19 today and now look to be closing sub $13.60…not what I was expecting.”

Another user said, “Gotta think we breakout of resistance in the next two weeks.”

A third user said, “Extremely disappointed on today's action. Possibly due to the fact the market was green when it broke $14, and the market closed red.”

RDW stock has gained over 76% year-to-date.

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