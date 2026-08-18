The transactions extend a recent pattern of ARK increasing its exposure to Nvidia while selectively reducing its AMD holdings.

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest bought Nvidia shares across five actively managed ETFs while selling AMD shares in four of those same funds.

ARKK was the only one of the five funds that bought Nvidia without also selling AMD.

The increase in NVDA stake comes after the company announced a $1.5 billion investment in SB Energy tied to an Ohio data-center site where OpenAI will be the primary tenant.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest added to its Nvidia (NVDA) position across five actively managed exchange-traded funds on Monday while trimming Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in four of those same portfolios.

ARK bought 56,412 Nvidia shares through the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), 18,141 shares through ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics (ARKQ), 15,894 shares through ARK Next Generation Internet (ARKW), 3,386 shares through ARK Fintech Innovation (ARKF), and 7,523 shares through ARK Space & Defense Innovation (ARKX).

At the same time, the firm sold 8,034 AMD shares from ARKQ, 7,053 from ARKW, 7,499 from ARKF, and 3,331 from ARKX. ARKK was the only one of the five funds that bought Nvidia without also selling AMD.

The moves come amid a recent shift in ARK’s positioning, with Wood adding Nvidia shares in recent weeks while selectively trimming the firm’s AMD exposure.

NVDA stock fell more than 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday, while AMD stock fell nearly 3% amid broader market weakness. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around both chip makers remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

What Else Did Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Trade?

Outside the Nvidia and AMD transactions, ARKK added Block (XYZ) and Cerus (CERS) while trimming Roblox (RBLX), Shopify (SHOP) and several biotechnology stocks.

ARKF added Cloudflare (NET), Securitize and Nu Holdings (NU), while reducing its position in Palantir (PLTR).

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) bought Tempus AI (TEM), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Scribe Therapeutics, while selling AtaiBeckley (ATAI), 10x Genomics (TXG) and Twist Bioscience (TWST).

The move to invest in Nvidia comes just a day after the company announced a $1.5 billion investment in SB Energy to secure land, power, and data center capacity in Ohio for a site that will host OpenAI as its primary tenant. The deal marks Nvidia's first move into directly securing physical infrastructure sites, rather than just supplying the chips that go inside them.

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