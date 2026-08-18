Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ on SPY and moderated to ‘neutral’ on QQQ.

Iran reportedly threatened to adopt a "fully offensive" military posture after Washington ruled out extending the temporary ceasefire

Escalating Iran tensions pushed oil above $90 and the 30-year Treasury yield above 5.3%.

Investors are also weighing Evercore's 9,000 S&P 500 bull case against BTIG's pullback warning and Ray Dalio's AI bubble concerns.

U.S. stock futures were under pressure early Tuesday amid simmering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, rising treasury yields and crude oil prices.

A key Iranian official reportedly declared a shift to a "fully offensive" military posture after Washington ruled out extending the temporary ceasefire between U.S. and Iran. Oil has now gained for three consecutive sessions, and is pushing up bond yields as well: the 30-year Treasury yield climbed above 5.3%.

Meanwhile, Wall street analysts are split on the road ahead for markets. Evercore ISI outlined an ambitious path for the S&P 500 to hit 9,000 within a year, BTIG warned of a potential seasonal pullback of nearly 7% and billionaire Ray Dalio cautioned that current AI market optimism echoes 1929 and 2000 ‘bubble’ levels.

As of 4:30 a.m. ET, Nasdaq futures fell over 1%, S&P 500 futures declined 0.5%, Dow futures fell 0.2%, and Russell 2000 futures were down 0.4%.



On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has remained ‘bullish’, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has remained ‘neutral’.

AI Stocks Face A Fresh Test

Meta (META) faces a landmark $1.4 trillion youth safety federal trial in California.

Microsoft (MSFT) faces a fresh China headwind as Beijing reportedly removed Microsoft Windows from government systems earlier than previously planned, citing security concerns.

Nvidia (NVDA) is garnering attention ahead of its earnings report next week. Cathie Wood’s ARK has bought into NVDA on Monday.

SanDisk (SNDK) and Micron Technology (MU) were under pressure in early premarket trade, falling 5%. Meanwhile, Jim Cramer on Monday said that Micron could “double again” if there is no data-center slowdown.

Coherent (COHR) also fell 4% in early premarkt trade, giving up gains after Monday’s rally that was sparked by its thermal-innovation.

Nebius (NBIS) fell 2% in early premarket trade. A planning-board vote cleared the way for the company to continue expanding its Vineland site, locking in 300 MW of capacity. Meanwhile, a recent Stocktwits poll showed NBIS as the preferred neocloud play versus CoreWeave, Applied Digital and IREN.

Gorilla Technology (GRRR) fell 2% in premarket after the SEC said it would not review the company's registration statement for the resale of $125 million of convertible notes.

Space Stocks Stay Hot

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS): Down for third session even as FCC filings revealed Ligado’s application to utilize L-band spectrum across 96 hosted AST satellites remains "Pending Review."

Rocket Lab (RKLB) has joined the U.S. Space Force's $981 million NITE-STAR program.

Firefly Aerospace (FLY) also won a NASA spacecraft-processing services contract.

Trending Stocks

Tesla (TSLA) is also back in focus as the company prepares to potentially launch its purpose-built Cybercab in Austin as soon as this month.

Sellas Life Sciences (SLS): Jefferies disclosed a new stake and the company's CEO discussed preparations around its AML program.

Home Depot reports earnings today, followed by Target and Lowe's on Wednesday, and Walmart and Ross Stores on Thursday.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Nike (NKE), Klarna Group (KLAR), Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX), and Riot Platforms (RIOT).

What Else To Watch Tuesday

On the economic front, investors will be watching for the release of July housing starts and pending home sales data.

On the earnings front, Klarna (KLAR), Baidu (BIDU), Pony AI (PONY), VNET Group (VNET), Toll Brothers (TOL), InspireMD (NSPR), and Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), are among some companies reporting today.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<