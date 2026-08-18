ARKW and ARKF purchased a combined 7,115 shares of the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF, consistent with ARK’s recent buying trend of the fund and higher exposure to Solana and staking rewards.

ARK Invest boosted its crypto exposure on Monday, buying nearly 192,000 shares of Block across two funds.

ARKF bought 189,796 shares of tokenization platform Securitize, which powers BlackRock’s BUIDL fund.

The buys are part of broader portfolio moves by ARK, though the firm did not disclose the reasons behind individual trades.

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest expanded its crypto and blockchain holdings on Monday, buying Block (XYZ), Securitize (SECZ), and the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (SOLQ.U) across its actively managed funds even as it trimmed several technology names.

ARK Loads Up On Block

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) bought 182,899 shares of Block, while the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) added another 8,772 shares, according to ARK's daily trade disclosures. The combined purchase of about 191,671 shares was the firm's largest crypto-related buy of the session by share count. Block gave ARK exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) through Cash App, the company's Bitcoin-buying features, and its broader digital-asset strategy.

XYZ’s price was down over 0.31% in pre-market trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around XYZ remained in the ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘normal’ zone over the past day.

ARK Adds To Tokenization And Solana Bets

Additionally, ARKF also bought 189,796 shares of Securitize, the tokenization infrastructure firm behind BlackRock's (BLK) BUIDL fund, which has tokenized more than $5 billion in assets in the third quarter of 2026. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) earlier this year.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and ARKF added a combined 7,115 shares of the 3iQ Solana Staking exchange-traded fund (ETF), splitting 3,830 and 3,285 shares across the two ETFs, respectively. The purchases extended ARK's recent accumulation of the fund, which it also bought last week, giving it indirect exposure to Solana (SOL) and its staking rewards.

Solana’s price was up by 1% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around SOL remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

ARK's disclosures did not provide the rationale behind individual trades or comprehensive lists of a day's activity, and the purchases should not be read as explicit calls on Bitcoin or Solana.

Read also: Bitcoin’s Historic Calm Could Set Stage For 30% Move Over Next 2 Months: Fundstrat

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