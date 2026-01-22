Plug said the ‘Ask Me Anything’ session will focus exclusively on the company’s upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for Jan. 29, 2026.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares rallied over 10% on Thursday after the company announced that its CEO Andy Marsh will lead a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session later in the day.

Plug said the session will focus exclusively on the company’s upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for Jan. 29, 2026.

The AMA is intended to provide a forum to address questions related to the Special Meeting, explain why the board is asking stockholders to vote again on the proposal to increase the company’s authorized shares of common stock, outline the rationale behind the board’s vote recommendations, and clarify logistical details related to meeting access, voting eligibility, and participation.

Shareholder Vote

The company is seeking stockholder approval to amend its charter to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 1.5 billion to 3.0 billion.

It first sought the approval in July last year and had received support from approximately 84% of voting stockholders. However, because the company’s charter requires approval by a majority of all outstanding shares, not votes cast, the proposal did not pass, according to a statement.

Plug Power had said in November that it has less than 0.4% of its total authorized shares of common stock available for future issuance, and without additional authorized shares, it would not be able to meet its contractual obligations. This includes increasing authorized shares of common stock by Feb. 28, 2026, raising capital necessary for operations and growth, and executing its business plans and strategy.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around PLUG stock trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume over the past 24 hours.

One bullish user predicted the stock to go past the $3 mark.

The company’s shares have jumped nearly 24% year-to-date.

