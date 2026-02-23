Britain’s Health and Safety Executive has formally authorized the company’s Binary Ionization Technology, known as BIT, as a certified biocidal product for England, Scotland and Wales.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc (TOMZ) said on Monday that it has secured regulatory clearance in the United Kingdom for its disinfection technology, opening the door for broader sales across the region.

The company said Britain’s top workplace safety authority has approved its Binary Ionization Technology solution and SteraMist iHP equipment for commercial use.

Regulatory Green Light In UK

Britain’s Health and Safety Executive has formally authorized the company’s Binary Ionization Technology, known as BIT, as a certified biocidal product for England, Scotland, and Wales.

The approval also extends separately to Northern Ireland under applicable European regulations, enabling the company to market and distribute the products throughout the U.K.

Following the update, TOMI stock traded over 23% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

What Did The UK Regulator Approve?

The clearance covers both room fogging systems and handheld spray applications. TOMI said the solution can be used to disinfect hard, non-porous surfaces that have already been cleaned, including floors, walls, and furnishings.

The product targets bacteria, yeas,t and viruses, with performance demonstrating effectiveness in as little as five minutes for certain standards and up to 15 minutes for fogging protocols.

“We are optimistic that our separate application under the EU Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) for the European Union will also be approved this year, opening doors in additional countries across Europe.” -Elissa J. Shane, COO, TOMI

TOMI’s SteraMist product range relies on a low-concentration hydrogen peroxide formula as its active agent. The system converts the solution into ionized hydrogen peroxide, producing a mist that disperses throughout enclosed spaces and neutralizes pathogens.

TOMZ stock has declined by over 22% in the last 12 months.

