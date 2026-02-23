The company announced on Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell 5 million shares of its common stock at an offering price of $5 per share.

Atomera Inc. (ATOM) stock declined nearly 15% in Monday’s pre-market trade after the company announced the pricing of a new stock offering.

Atomera announced on Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell 5 million shares of its common stock at an offering price of $5 per share. This is at a discount of 40% from the stock’s closing price on Friday.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Atomera trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

