Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) shares popped nearly 6% in Monday’s pre-market trade after the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) results showed the company gained market share in the U.S. thanks to its “Hungry for More” strategy.

Domino’s reported earnings per share (EPS) of $5.35 on revenue of $1.54 billion, compared to estimates of an EPS of $5.38 on revenue of $1.52 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

The company said that its market share in the U.S. increased by another point, keeping it ahead of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) pizza category. Domino’s also posted its 32nd consecutive year of same-store sales growth internationally.

“In 2025, we demonstrated that when we execute our Hungry for MORE strategy, it delivers MORE sales, MORE stores, and MORE profits," said Domino's CEO Russell Weiner.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Domino’s Pizza trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

