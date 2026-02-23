According to a Wall Street Journal report, the drugmaker said it will reorganize its human health segment into two separate units in an effort to better position its portfolio for the years ahead.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is reportedly overhauling the leadership structure of its flagship pharmaceutical division as the company prepares for looming revenue headwinds tied to its top-selling cancer therapy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Rahway, New Jersey-based drugmaker said it will reorganize its human health segment into two separate units in an effort to better position its portfolio for the years ahead.

Preparing For Patent Expiration

One of the units will concentrate on cancer drugs, while the other will house the specialty, pharma, and infectious diseases business.

The restructuring comes as Merck braces for the loss of U.S. market exclusivity for Keytruda in 2028, a development expected to invite lower-priced competition and dent sales.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<