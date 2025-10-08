Under this arrangement, investors will immediately be able to convert the existing warrants, allowing the purchase of about 185 million shares at $2.00 each, into a mix of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
Plug Power Inc.(PLUG) disclosed on Wednesday that it has struck a warrant inducement deal with a single institutional investor that will lead to the full exercise of all its March 2025 warrants.
In exchange, Plug Power will issue new warrants exercisable at $7.75, about 100% above its closing price on October 7. The move is expected to generate approximately $370 million before fees and costs.
Plug Power stock traded over 7% lower on Wednesday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.
The stock saw a 1,944% surge in user message count over the past month after a slew of project updates, according to platform data. A bullish Stocktwits predicted the stock price could nearly double from its current levels by the end of the year.
Another user predicted that the stock would reach $10 by the end of the month.
If all the new warrants are exercised for cash, Plug Power stands to raise as much as $1.4 billion more. The development comes a day after insider Jose Luis Crespo was appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding long-time head Andy Marsh.
The company has been under retail investors’ spotlight due to optimism around the efficiency of its hydrogen projects. Plug Power stock has gained over 66% year-to-date and 72% in the last 12 months.
