A coalition of attorneys general led by Rob Bonta of California on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for suspending two bipartisan grant programs for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

They alleged that the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) refused to approve any new funding under the two programs, known as the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant Program, and the Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator Program, “without any explanation or notice” starting spring 2025. California and the coalition allege that these “unexplained and secretive actions” violate the constitutional separation of powers, as the funding was approved by bipartisan majorities in Congress.

California Hits Back At Trump

“The Trump Administration’s illegal attempt to stop funding for electric vehicle infrastructure must come to an end,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “This is just another reckless attempt that will stall the fight against air pollution and climate change, slow innovation, thwart green job creation, and leave communities without access to clean, affordable transportation.”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Washington Attorney General Nick Brown are also co-leading the lawsuit, joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, and the State of Pennsylvania.

According to California Governor Gavin Newsom, about 2.4 million zero-emission vehicles have been sold in California including electric trucks and delivery vans. The two EV charging programs set up in 2022 provide $179.8 million in federal funds to California state agencies for building and maintaining EV chargers. The attorneys general are now asking the court to permanently stop the Administration from withholding these funds.

Not A First

California and other Democratic-led states previously sued the Trump administration in May over its decision to end EV charging infrastructure funding under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program aimed at providing funds to states for building a national network of EV chargers along highways.

However, the Trump administration has been removing incentives for EVs overall. It ended the federal tax credit of $7500 on EV purchases in September, weighing down sales and slowing demand in November.

Trump also proposed rolling back Biden-era vehicle fuel-efficiency standards earlier this month, allowing for new standards that can be met with conventional gasoline and diesel vehicles, in a push for combustion-engine vehicle manufacturers including Ford, General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis.

