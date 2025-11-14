Investors can check their status on the registrar’s website, BSE, or NSE. Allotted shares will be credited to demat accounts on November 17, the same day refunds begin for unsuccessful applicants.

Investors are closely tracking the PhysicsWallah IPO today, as the share allotment for the much-talked-about public issue will be finalised on Friday, November 14. Those who subscribed to the IPO can find out whether they secured an allotment by visiting the registrar's website — MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd (formerly Link Intime).

The IPO, which opened on November 11 and closed on November 13, saw a decent response from investors, getting subscribed 1.81 times by the final day. Applicants can now check whether they have been allotted shares and how many. If shares are allotted, they will reflect in the investor's demat account on Monday, November 17. For those who didn't make the cut, the refund process will also begin the same day.

The company is set to list on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, November 18.

How to Check PhysicsWallah IPO Allotment on Registrar's Portal

Visit MUFG Intime India's IPO page: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Select "PhysicsWallah IPO" from the dropdown (it will appear only after allotment is confirmed). Choose how you want to check: Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN. Select ASBA or non-ASBA option as applicable. Enter the required details. Complete the captcha and submit.

How to Check Allotment Status on BSE

Go to: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Under “Issue Type,” select Equity. Pick “PhysicsWallah IPO” under “Issue Name.” Enter PAN or application number. Verify the captcha and submit.

How to Check Allotment Status on NSE

Visit the NSE IPO allotment page: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp Register using PAN by clicking “Click here to sign up.” Log in with your username, password, and captcha. Your allotment status will appear.

PhysicsWallah IPO GMP Today

In the grey market, the PhysicsWallah IPO is currently showing no premium, with the GMP at Rs 0. This means shares are trading at the issue price of Rs 109 without any gain or discount. Market trackers say the premium has been on a downward trend over the past 10 sessions, slipping from a high of Rs 9 to zero.