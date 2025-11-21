The company’s GLP-1 drugs, Zepbound and Mounjaro, have driven investor appetite and pushed its share price by about 40% this year.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) hit a market capitalization of $1 trillion on Friday after its shares rose as much as 1.7% on optimism surrounding the company’s GLP-1 category of drugs.

With the rise, Lilly is now the first healthcare company to cross the $1 trillion valuation benchmark, joining technology companies including Tesla.

The company’s GLP-1 drugs, Zepbound and Mounjaro, have driven investor appetite and pushed its share price by about 40% this year. In the three months through the end of September, the company reported combined Zepbound, Mounjaro revenue of about $10 billion.

