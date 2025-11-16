Penny stock Pro Fin Capital is expected to attract attention after Hong Kong-based Excellence Creative Ltd issued a Letter of Intent to acquire up to a 25% stake for Rs 22 crore. The company's board will now review the proposal.

Penny stock Pro Fin Capital is expected to see heightened activity on Monday (November 17) after the company revealed that a Hong Kong-based investor is exploring a significant stake purchase. In a BSE filing, the company said Excellence Creative Ltd has issued a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire up to 25% equity in Pro Fin Capital for Rs 22 crore.

The company will now place the proposal before its board in the upcoming meeting for further consideration. Reacting to the development, Abhay Gupta, Director at Pro Fin Capital, said the company continues to focus on strengthening its trading, credit and advisory services. “We aim to deliver long-term growth for our clients and shareholders through prudent capital allocation and strong risk management,” he said.

The announcement came a day after Pro Fin Capital’s stock slipped slightly in Friday’s session. The shares closed at Rs 9.21, down 1.07% from Thursday’s close of Rs 9.31. Despite the minor dip, the counter has been a major multibagger over the long term.

Pro Fin Capital has delivered over 1,300% returns in the past five years and more than 208% gains in the last one year. In 2025 alone, the stock has jumped 82.09%, though it has faced selling pressure recently, losing 16.21% over the past month and 3.34% in the last five sessions.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 13.14 on October 9, 2025, while its 52-week low of Rs 2.94 was recorded on November 14, 2024. As of Friday’s close, Pro Fin Capital’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 272.89 crore, according to BSE data.