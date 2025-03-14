Peabody Energy Draws Retail Attention After EPA Plans To Reconsider Emission Rules From Coal Plants

Published: Mar 14, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Retail chatter on Peabody Energy (BTU) jumped 200% over the past 24 hours after the Environmental Protection Agency said it would evaluate rules surrounding emissions from coal-fired power plants.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it is reconsidering Biden-era Mercury and Air Toxics Standards regulations that resulted in a lawsuit from 23 states.

The EPA also said it is prioritizing several actions on coal ash, including state permit program reviews and regulation updates.

The moves are part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to boost energy production amid an expected rise in electricity demand.

According to a Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory report, data centers are expected to consume up to 12% of total U.S. electricity production by 2028, up from 4.4% in 2023.

As per a report by energy think tank Ember, coal’s shares in U.S. electricity production dropped to an all-time low in 2024 while wind and solar continued to grow.

The U.S. has about 200 operational coal plants, compared to nearly 600 plants in 2011.

Last year, under former President Joe Biden, the EPA tightened coal plant-related emissions rules over environmental hazards.

Retail sentiment on Peabody Energy on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ (36/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘normal.’

BTU’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:22 a.m. ET on March. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BTU’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:22 a.m. ET on March. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The company had topped quarterly sales estimates in February.

Peabody had also forecast 14.2 and 15.2 million short tons of seaborne thermal coal sales volumes in 2025 as well as 8 to 9 million short tons of seaborne metallurgical coal sales

Over the past year, Peabody stock has fallen 48.4%.

