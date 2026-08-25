PDD Holdings is facing tougher regulations, stronger competition, slower growth, and higher international shipping costs.

During the Q2 2026 earnings call, Chen Lei said PDD Holdings is strengthening compliance and platform governance as global regulations evolve.

The company is also investing in technology, intellectual property protection and supply chains.

PDD Holdings’ Q2 revenue rose 8% to ¥112.36 billion but missed estimates.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) stock is in focus as Temu owner and co-CEO Chen Lei signaled tighter compliance and platform oversight amid evolving global regulations. The company plans to strengthen intellectual property protections and continue investing in its supply chain as it works to build a resilient global e-commerce platform.

PDD Steps Up Compliance Efforts

During the fiscal second-quarter (Q2) 2026 earnings call, Lei said that changing rules across international markets have created both challenges and new opportunities.

“Since the beginning of the year, global regulatory and compliance landscapes have undergone a significant shift. This change created challenges as well as opportunities, and they also come with greater responsibilities. We find ourselves at a unique intersection of global trade, constantly navigating diverse international regulatory frameworks.”

He said the company plans to further develop its compliance systems and platform governance. PDD Holdings is using technology alongside human reviews to examine product listings and identify potential intellectual property violations. The company expects these measures to help detect problems earlier and better protect rights holders.

The company plans to keep its core e-commerce operations at the center of its strategy as it enters its next decade. Chen said deeper supply chain support should help merchants expand their offerings and strengthen their businesses, while also helping manufacturers and suppliers move toward higher-value activities.

PDD Holdings’ stock edged 0.4% higher in Tuesday’s premarket and is on track for a monthly loss.

PDD Faces Regulatory Pressure

PDD Holdings reported 8% year-on-year revenue growth to ¥112.36 billion ($15.7 billion) in Q2, but missed the 113.9 billion yuan analyst estimate, according to Fiscal AI data, as intense competition in China and overseas regulatory pressure weighed on growth.

Net income fell 12% to ¥27.2 billion, although adjusted EPS of 19.33 yuan topped expectations of 18.35.

Temu is facing growing regulatory and cost pressures in key overseas markets. U.S. tariffs and the removal of duty-free treatment for low-value shipments have raised costs, while new European fees are adding further pressure.

Higher shipping and compliance costs may push sellers to raise prices, which could reduce demand and make Temu less attractive to shoppers looking for cheap products.

PDD Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

A user said, “Pure manipulation for accumulation giving buying opportunities. I bought some shares and CALLS. Cheap sellers will definitely regret dearly when it goes UP above $95 short term.”

PDD stock has cratered 23% year-to-date.

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