Traders are watching $195 support and $235.74 resistance after Nvidia fell following five of its past six earnings reports.

A potential 15% Blackwell and Rubin price hike was called reasonable given surging memory costs.

Analysts see accelerating Rubin shipments driving an earnings beat and stronger third-quarter guidance.

Wall Street targets of $325 to $350 imply approximately 56% to 68% upside from current levels.

Shares of Nvidia, Inc. (NVDA) rose nearly 1% in premarket trading on Tuesday, attempting to rebound from a seven-session rout as analysts argued that potential price increases for its newest AI systems should not derail demand and could strengthen an already bullish earnings setup.

NVDA stock fell 3% on Monday but remains up 4% for August, putting it on track for its strongest monthly performance since May.

Analyst Shrugs Off Nvidia Price Increase

Nvidia could reportedly raise prices for its Blackwell and Rubin systems as soaring memory costs push up production expenses. However, Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold said that a potential 15% increase would make sense given the amount of high-bandwidth memory packed into the platforms. “15% really doesn’t seem all that demanding,” Leopold said, adding that an even larger increase is possible.

Each Blackwell and Rubin GPU is paired with eight HBM stacks, each containing 12 layers of DRAM. Nvidia has also spent years locking in memory supplies through long-term agreements with multiple suppliers, potentially cushioning the effect of rising costs.

Still, Leopold cautioned that higher list prices may not translate directly into higher prices for major customers. “The public prices may go up by 15%, but that doesn’t mean contracted prices are reflecting that same amount,” he said.

Another Blockbuster Quarter For NVDA Expected

Wall Street is bracing for another enormous quarter from Nvidia on Wednesday. Fiscal.ai projects revenue of $91.48 billion, more than double the year-earlier figure, with adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share and EBITDA of $61.83 billion.

Koyfin’s estimates are slightly higher at $92.07 billion in revenue, $2.09 in adjusted earnings and $61.99 billion in EBITDA. This would represent sequential growth of 13% in revenue and EBITDA and 12% in earnings.

Nvidia Analysts Bet On Rubin Ramp

KeyBanc reiterated its ‘Overweight’ rating and $330 target, implying roughly 58% upside from Nvidia’s $208.48 close.

“Expect ramping Rubin GPU shipments to drive strong results and guidance,” the firm said. R200 production began in July, with shipments expected to increase by about 250,000 units sequentially in the third quarter as Blackwell volumes remain flat. KeyBanc raised its full-year R200 estimate to roughly 1.9 million units, citing stronger HBM4 supply from SK Hynix, and called the risk-reward “favorable” at 15 times its fiscal 2028 earnings estimate.

Meanwhile, Rosenblatt maintained a ‘Buy’ rating and $325 target, suggesting 56% upside. The firm expects Wednesday’s results and third-quarter guidance to beat consensus as Vera Rubin deployments accelerate.

Cantor Fitzgerald offered the highest target at $350, implying nearly 68% upside from the last close, while reiterating its ‘Overweight’ rating. “Investors are underweight NVDA and when this stock starts moving, it is going to move very, very fast,” the firm said, keeping Nvidia as a Top Pick. Cantor sees additional catalysts in a clearer 2027 data-center outlook, sustained neocloud growth, hyperscaler spending visibility through 2028 and growing acceptance of GPUs as a new asset class.

Nvidia Earnings Could Spark Guidance Raise

Morningstar expects Nvidia to comfortably beat its previous guidance and raise its outlook as hyperscalers continue investing heavily in AI infrastructure. The firm assigns Nvidia a ‘4-star’ rating and $280 fair value estimate, implying about 34% upside. It said long-term investors could begin with a small position before earnings while keeping “enough dry powder” to buy more on weakness.

Morningstar will also monitor Nvidia’s financing partnerships and whether Rubin Ultra can meet its technological targets ahead of its late-2027 launch.

Notably, NYSE floor trader Jay Woods identified $195 and Nvidia’s previous closing peak near $235.74 as the levels to watch. From $208.48, the figures represent 6.5% downside and 13% upside, respectively. Woods noted that Nvidia has traded lower following five of its past six earnings reports, raising the question of whether another blockbuster quarter can push the stock through its old resistance zone, according to CNBC.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About NVDA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NVDA improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ levels a day ago amid ‘high’ message volume.

NVDA sentiment and message volume as of August 25 | Source: Stocktwits

A user poll showed retail traders leaning cautiously bullish before Nvidia’s earnings, with 45% of 2,700 respondents expecting a pre-earnings surge, compared with 37% anticipating a selloff and 18% predicting rangebound trading.

Nvidia is the third-best-performing “Magnificent Seven” stock this year, rising 12% and trailing only Apple and Amazon, which are tied with 14% gains.

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