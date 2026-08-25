Base Cybertruck deliveries now stretch into 2027, while costlier configurations remain available sooner.

Tesla raised prices on two Cybertruck variants by up to 7%, while keeping the Cyberbeast at $99,990.

First-half U.S. Cybertruck sales were estimated at 7,263 after a 45% first-quarter decline.

Giga Texas production rebounded after Tesla recovered critical equipment from supplier Angstrom.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) raised prices on two Cybertruck models by as much as 7%, setting up a fresh test of demand for the electric pickup after sales declined sharply from their 2024 peak.

TSLA stock fell 4% on Monday, posting its worst session in a month, though it remains up 12% in August.

Tesla Raises Cybertruck Prices Up To 7%

Tesla increased the Cybertruck Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive’s price by 7.1% to $74,990 from $69,990. The Premium All-Wheel Drive rose 6.2% to $84,990 from $79,990, according to Tesla’s website. Meanwhile, the high-performance Cyberbeast remained unchanged at $99,990.

The hike could potentially signal a vote of confidence in demand or an attempt to protect margins after Tesla introduced a cheaper Dual Motor model and reduced the Cyberbeast’s price earlier this year.

Tesla’s online configurator is showing longer delivery timelines across much of its lineup. Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt noted that most models currently carry October or November estimates, while the base model is not expected until 2027. The entry-level Dual Motor Cybertruck also shows delivery stretching into 2027. Similar delays have appeared for cheaper versions of the Model 3 and Model Y.

Higher-priced configurations generally remain available sooner. The Cyberbeast, for example, was recently listed for delivery within weeks in some locations, while inventory vehicles can arrive even faster.

Cybertruck Sales Slide From 2024 Peak

The price increases come despite a sharp slowdown in Cybertruck sales. Cox Automotive estimated that Tesla sold 3,519 Cybertrucks in the first quarter, down about 45% from the prior-year period. First-half U.S. sales were estimated at 7,263 vehicles.

Cybertruck sales fell 48% to 20,237 units in 2025 from 38,965 in 2024, its first full year on the market, according to Cox Automotive estimates. That remains far below Elon Musk’s earlier ambition of selling 250,000 units annually. Tesla does not report Cybertruck deliveries separately, leaving investors reliant on third-party estimates.

Cybertruck Production Rebounds At Giga Texas

Cybertruck output at Giga Texas recently rebounded after a dispute with supplier Angstrom Automotive Group threatened Tesla’s access to critical tooling and finished components. Tesla secured a temporary restraining order allowing it to retrieve the equipment in early August. Cybertrucks began reappearing in the factory’s outbound lots shortly afterward, according to reports citing aerial observations.

The company has also switched from aluminum underbody panels to a lighter and lower-cost composite material. Meanwhile, the Actually Smart Summon feature has started rolling out to Cybertruck.

On the other hand, Citizens reiterated a ‘Market Perform’ rating on Tesla after Nevada regulators approved permits covering up to 5,000 Tesla robotaxis, compared with 1,000 each for Waymo and Uber partners Motional and Zoox. The firm kept a ‘Market Outperform’ rating and $100 target on Uber, expecting autonomous-vehicle supply on its platform to ramp materially from the fourth quarter through 2027 as its partners advance.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TSLA slipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ levels a week ago amid an 8% rise in 24-hour message volumes.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of August 25 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$TSLA a cyber cab almost hit me in an empty parking lot and I’m still bullish… you have no excuses”

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Another user said, “$TSLA lol. Uber and Waymo got thousands of robotaxis too. Only eTards are going to download the app and wait for cybercab.”

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So far this year, Tesla's stock has lagged its "Magnificent Seven" peers, making it the group's worst performer, down about 22%.

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