The company said finalizing the additional NeutraDC deployments could prompt a revision to its 2027 targets.

Gorilla expects 2027 revenue of $450 million to $500 million, up to 29% above Wall Street’s consensus.

Guidance includes $100 million from Yotta Phase 1, $250 million from part of Phase 2, and up to $80 million from 300 NeutraDC servers.

Another 1,575 NeutraDC servers and part of Yotta Phase 2 remain excluded pending firm delivery schedules.

Shares of Gorilla Technology (GRRR) are on track for their best month in over a year as the company revealed that major AI infrastructure deployments remain outside its above-consensus 2027 revenue forecast and teased contracts that have been won but not yet announced.

GRRR stock fell about 9% in Monday’s after-hours trading but remains up 43% for the month. Shares are also down 8% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Major Gorilla AI Projects Excluded From Guidance

Gorilla expects 2027 revenue of $450 million to $500 million, about 16% to 29% above Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $386.7 million. CFO Bruce Bower said on the company’s recent earnings call that the forecast includes contracted revenue only when the company has sufficient visibility into its amount and timing.

“How we make guidance is we take what is contracted revenue, where we have an amount and a date,” Bower said. “If we have a contract, but maybe the timing is not exactly firmed up or the amounts are not exactly firmed up, we do not include it in the guidance.”

“We try to be under-promising and over-delivering to the market,” he added. The forecast includes the first Yotta phase, expected to contribute $100 million in annualized incremental revenue, and the scheduled first batch of Yotta Phase 2, representing another $250 million. It also includes the first 300 NeutraDC servers, which could generate $75 million to $80 million annually.

However, the remaining 700 servers from NeutraDC’s initial deployment, another 875 servers planned for its subsequent phase and part of Yotta Phase 2 are not included.

“GPUs are like spice in Dune. They’re a very valuable commodity,” Bower said. “It’s better to have them in hand before we start talking about schedules and timing.” CEO Jay Chandan said finalizing the additional NeutraDC deployments would prompt Gorilla to revisit its targets. “Once that is done, we will absolutely revise the targets for next year,” he said.

Gorilla Teases Unannounced Wins

Gorilla’s current forecast also incorporates contracts that have been secured but not publicly disclosed. “The balance comes from existing contracts or contracts that we’ve won and not yet announced,” Bower said. The unannounced wins are already part of the forecast, while the additional NeutraDC and Yotta deployments represent potential upside outside it.

Chandan said Gorilla is also pursuing more opportunities across its security and network-intelligence operations. “We’re bidding for some very large projects as we speak,” he said. “We will make the necessary announcement there.”

GRRR Q2 Review

Gorilla’s first-half revenue climbed 99% to $78.4 million from $39.3 million a year earlier. Second-quarter revenue reached $50.1 million, up 78% sequentially and 138% from a year ago as contracted milestones were completed earlier than anticipated. “This is the clearest evidence yet that Gorilla has entered a different phase of scale,” Chandan said. “We are now converting years of preparation into delivery at scale.”

The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to at least $200 million. It expects third-quarter revenue of $48 million to $50 million and is targeting $60 million to $70 million in the fourth quarter. However, losses remained a concern. Adjusted EBITDA swung to a first-half loss of $14.6 million from positive $6.2 million a year earlier. Adjusted loss per share was $0.58, compared with a profit of $0.32 in the prior-year period.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About GRRR?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for GRRR flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ levels a month ago amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

GRRR sentiment and message volume as of August 25 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$GRRR Following the call, I am confident my bullish thesis here is intact. This seems like a very sound growth case, where a company of this size is making solid grounds to achieve multibillion projects with revenue likely well north of half a billion next year.”

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Another user said, “$GRRR sell off is completely crazy. They have same cash left as almost the whole market cap. Convertible Will be paid back also. Shorts are playing very dangereuses game. Crazy.”

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GRRR stock has declined 12% over the past year.