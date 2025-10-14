CEO Jeffrey Parker said time “is no longer a neutral factor” in the case, citing lost witnesses and evidence.

ParkerVision (PRKR) said Tuesday it has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to expedite its patent-infringement appeal against Qualcomm (QCOM), arguing that further delay would cause “extraordinary prejudice” after more than 11 years of litigation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Qualcomm’s stock dipped as much as 1.6% in pre-market trade amid broader weakness in the equities market. However, retail sentiment around the shares remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ levels of chatter over the past day. Meanwhile, ParkerVision’s stock jumped more than 4% but retail sentiment dipped to ‘neutral’ from the ‘bullish’ zone, and message volumes also dropped to ‘high’ from ‘extremely high’ levels.

The case challenges a May 2025 ruling that added a “generating limitation” to ParkerVision’s receiver patent claims, which the company says contradicted both the patent language and prior Federal Circuit guidance. The court subsequently granted summary judgment for non-infringement, essentially ruling that Qualcomm did not infringe ParkerVision’s patents as interpreted under this new claim construction.

ParkerVision proposed that the briefing should conclude by December 2025 and oral arguments begin in early 2026. CEO Jeffrey Parker said time “is no longer a neutral factor” in the case, citing lost witnesses and evidence.

The company stated that many of the key events underlying its claims date back to the mid-1990s and early 2000s. It explained that many individuals with knowledge about the interactions between the two companies have retired, experienced health issues, or have already passed away over the course of the litigation.

The patent issue between ParkerVision and Qualcomm centers around wireless receiver and transmitter technologies, specifically relating to claims about ‘down-converting’ and ‘up-converting’ electromagnetic signals.

Read also: Bitcoin, Ethereum Drop After Heavy ETF Outflows Ahead Of Powell Speech

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<