Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) is reportedly expected to sweeten its prior $30-per-share proposal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD), escalating a high-stakes contest with Netflix Inc. (NFLX).

Warner Bros. Discovery’s board, with Netflix’s consent, granted Paramount a seven-day window to refine its proposal, a period that ends at 11:59 p.m. ET today.

Clock Ticking On Revised Bid

According to Variety’s report, people familiar with the talks indicate Paramount’s updated offer could reach about $32 per share.

Paramount stock traded over 1% higher in Monday’s premarket.

