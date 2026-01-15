The company named board member Dennis K. Cinelli as its new and permanent chief financial officer.

Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY) on Wednesday named board member Dennis K. Cinelli as its new and permanent chief financial officer (CFO) as it continues attempts to acquire Warner Bros Discovery (WBD).

The new appointment will be effective January 15, the company said, while adding that Cinelli has resigned from the company’s Board of Directors as a result of the new appointment.

Cinelli was previously Head of Mobility for the U.S. and Canada at Uber Technologies and CFO at Scale AI. He will replace Andrew C. Warren who has served as Interim CFO at the firm since June 2025.

Warren, meanwhile, will continue to offer counsel to the company's leadership as a strategic advisor, Paramount said.

PSKY shares edged up 0.4% after hours at the time of writing.

New Director

Paramount also announced the appointment of Nike and The Walt Disney Company veteran and CEO of Unrivaled Sports Andrew Campion as an independent director to the company's Board of Directors, effective as of January 13, 2026.

War For Warner Bros

The new appointments come on the heels of a takeover battle for Warner Bros. Paramount is competing with streaming giant Netflix to acquire the company.

Netflix entered into an agreement with Warner Bros Discovery in December to buy the latter’s studios and streaming businesses for an enterprise value of $82.7 billion or $27.75 per Warner Bros share.

However, days later, Paramount Skydance made a $108.4 billion hostile bid for all of Warner Bros, including its cable television assets, creating uncertainty around Netflix’s deal.

While Paramount has called its $30 per share all-cash bid superior to that of Netflix’s, the Warner Bros’ board has been partial to the Netflix offer. Earlier this week, Paramount also filed a suit in the Delaware Chancery Court, asking it to direct Warner Bros. Discovery to provide information with respect to Netflix Inc.’s offer.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PSKY fell from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

PSKY stock has gained 3% over the past 12 months.

