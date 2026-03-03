Revenue for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, grew 35.7% to $101.4 million, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million in revenue.

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. gained more than 0.6% in Monday’s extended trading hours after closing 5.41% higher. The company reported record revenue and profitability for the full year 2025.

Revenue for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, grew 35.7% to $101.4 million, with annual revenue exceeding $100 million for the first time in the company’s history. Analysts on average expected the company to post revenue of $99.68 million for the year, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

Meanwhile, Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) posted adjusted basic earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, beating Wall Street expectations of $0.84 per share.

“Our 2025 results are built on delivered work, disciplined cost control, and improved quality of earnings. We are not managing for optics, instead, we are managing for execution,” said Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of the company.

2026 Position

Gorilla Technology said that in the first two months of 2026, it had collected over $22 million from its largest customers as payment for solutions delivered and invoiced in 2025. The company also said that additional collections were slated for the coming weeks, which would further support liquidity, working capital discipline, and execution across active programmes.

As of Feb. 26, 2026, the company had $108.4 million of unrestricted cash and $116.6 million of total cash.

Gorilla Technology also said that its pipeline at present was more than $7 billion, expanded due to advanced-stage AI and GPU infrastructure opportunities in Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and Malaysia.

“We are expanding our evaluation work in India and progressing our strategy in the Middle East, which includes Saudi Arabia where an MoU has been signed and we are actively exploring data centre development opportunities. We are also exploring opportunities to buy and / or build our own data centre assets. Ownership changes the model: more control over delivery, stronger long-term positioning and the potential to build recurring infrastructure-led revenue streams rather than relying only on project cycles,” Chandan said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GRRR shares jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, message volumes surged from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

One bullish user praised the company’s results, saying the stock was ‘very cheap’.

Another user cited the company’s strong cash position, near zero-debt, strong revenue growth, expansion, and projects to say the company was ‘way undervalued’.

Shares of GRRR have declined more than 61% in the past year.

