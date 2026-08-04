Alex Karp accused AI firms of hoarding customer data to “addict” clients to their models while touting Palantir’s software layer.

PLTR shares jumped 15% in overnight trading after the results announcement.

Palantir’s revenue nearly doubled last quarter, and the company raised its 2026 forecast.

PLTR was trending at the top on Stocktwits late Monday, with retail sentiment for the stock shifting to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral.’

Shares of Palantir Technologies, Inc. soared nearly 15% overnight late Monday after the AI data analytics company issued another remarkably strong quarterly report and raised its full-year sales forecast, boosting retail-trader sentiment.

Palantir’s second-quarter sales nearly doubled to $1.94 billion, with U.S. commercial sales surging 149% and U.S. government sales rising 90%. The top and bottom lines comfortably beat expectations of $1.81 billion in revenue and EPS of $0.35. The company also raised its 2026 revenue forecast to a range of $8.15 billion to $8.16 billion, up from a prior top-end range of around $7.66 billion – representing annual growth of about 82% and beating a consensus estimate of $7.72 billion.

The results and ensuing stock rally breathed fresh life into the company’s shares, which have largely struggled over the past year and were down 41% from their November 2025 peak as of Monday’s close.

Palantir’s Alex Karp Steps Up Attack On Anthropic, OpenAI

Palantir CEO Alex Karp kept up his attack on AI firms, arguing they are hoarding clients’ data to “addict” them to specific models and products, while championing Palantir’s software layer that sits between customers and AI models.

“We have people trying to drug addict us to a future they [frontier AI models] believe they control,” Karp said in an interview with CNBC. “Now, I’ve spent a lot of time with Dario [Amodei] and the Anthropic crew. They want to tell you we have to march into a future where we own nothing, where our businesses aren’t profitable, where none of us have jobs, and where our adversaries win.”

The dispute centers on fundamentally different visions for enterprise AI. Karp has repeatedly argued that frontier AI labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic want to “colonize” enterprises by encouraging companies to send proprietary data and workflows into their models, allowing the labs to capture much of the long-term value while charging for AI “tokens.” Instead, Karp advocates “AI sovereignty,” where customers retain full control over their data and use foundation models as interchangeable components rather than becoming dependent on a single provider.

Karp said opening up enterprise data is markedly better for innovation and growth, especially in the sovereign context. “Look, at the end of the day, if you are locked into a product, you're going to - I mean, that's the nature of monopoly capitalism,” Karp said during a conference call with analysts.

“That's why people want to lock in because then they can raise the prices and reduce the quality. We're against that because we're on the side of the American worker, the American people and its great institutions and other institutions across the West. But yes, there - and people are running big enterprises in this country are very sophisticated. They're aware of these risks.”

Palantir has integrated Anthropic’s Claude models into its Maven Smart System, allowing U.S. defense and intelligence agencies to use Claude within Palantir’s secure, classified AI platform while keeping sensitive data inside Palantir’s controlled environment.

Karp also criticized what he calls “tokenmaxxing” – companies spending heavily on AI usage without clear business returns – and accused some AI labs of prioritizing rapid adoption and model scale over security, intellectual property protection, and real operational outcomes.

OpenAI and Anthropic, for their part, argue that centralized frontier models deliver the fastest innovation and strongest capabilities. Palantir’s focus on data sovereignty and protecting enterprise “alpha” has become a major narrative in the AI space.

Analysts, Retail React To PLTR’s Blowout Results

Analysts and retail traders turned upbeat after Palantir’s quarterly results, with many on Stocktwits predicting a short squeeze. Short interest in PLTR has risen sharply in 2026 and was 3.2% as of Monday.

“We are running out of superlatives,” D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria said in an interview with Yahoo. “We are running out of superlatives.”

“Palantir is the best technology company. It might be the best company that's publicly traded…This is a 20-something-year-old company that's doubling its revenue and more than doubling its cash flow, so its margins are increasing, and its margins are already the highest of any technology company. So this is remarkable.”

CNBC’s Jim Cramer wrote on X: “Palantir continues to be walked up, now plus 19.”

PLTR was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing. The retail sentiment for the stock shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ the previous day, amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

“Karp’s point is getting attention — the real value may not be building another LLM, but making models actually work for specific businesses,” a trader said. “Generic models become easier to access, but fine-tuning them with proprietary data and Ontology is where Palantir has a unique angle.”

Another wrote: “$PLTR go Alex Karp knocked it out of the park again even bigger this time and the stock is actually getting some love for a change.”

As of their last close, PLTR shares are down 29% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<