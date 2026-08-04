GameStop stock slumped 12% on Monday after the company announced a debt-for-equity swap.

GameStop announced a $1.4 billion convertible note exchange that reduces debt without using cash, increasing share dilution concerns.

Retail traders later viewed the move as a strategic step, suggesting the deal could strengthen GameStop’s balance sheet.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment flipped to ‘bullish’ territory.

GameStop Corp. (GME) stock rose nearly 0.5% overnight heading into Tuesday as investors shifted from viewing the company’s $1.4 billion note-for-equity exchange as dilution to a potential strategic move. Retail traders rallied around theories involving debt reduction, acquisition opportunities, buyback flexibility and Ryan Cohen’s long-term plans following the stock’s worst performance in more than a year.

GameStop’s Sharp Decline Followed By Retail Reassessment

GameStop stock fell more than 12% on Monday after the company announced a private exchange agreement to convert about $1.4 billion of convertible senior notes into Class A common stock. The move will eliminate a significant portion of long-term debt without using cash but will also increase the company’s share count, raising dilution concerns among investors.

However, investors started to believe that removing long-term liabilities could strengthen GameStop’s financial profile and improve access to financing. Kevin Malone, CEO of Malone Wealth, said in an X post that GameStop’s latest move may prepare the company for a large acquisition or another transformational investment.

Malone said the timing of the deal could mean GameStop expects positive events ahead that may lift its stock price and reduce the number of new shares issued. The transaction also keeps more cash available for future deals, investments or stock buybacks, while bringing in investors who may support the company over the long term.

GameStop’s Quest For eBay

GameStop’s move to reduce debt comes at a time when the video game retailer is said to be pursuing the acquisition of e-commerce giant eBay Inc. (EBAY). GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen previously proposed a roughly $56 billion acquisition offer, which eBay rejected.

In July, GameStop increased its eBay investment by buying 43.39 million shares, giving it a 9.8% stake in the company. Earlier, GameStop only had financial contracts tied to eBay’s stock and did not own shares or have voting rights. By turning those contracts into actual shares and purchasing more stock, GameStop gained a say in eBay’s decisions and gave CEO Ryan Cohen more influence.

What GME Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. The stock garnered an 833% increase in message volume over the past week.

Many retail traders seemed to agree that the immediate selloff created an opportunity because the company now has more financial flexibility.

A user said, “They’re obviously preparing for a big move soon and getting the balance sheet ready.”

Another user said, “So GME could just buy back 1.4 billion worth of shares here below $20 over the next few days, then announce what they did, then VWAP [volume-weighted average price] goes way up. They turn around and reissue the same shares to the bond holders, lower the float, reduce the Debt to Equity ratio to make the EBay lender happy, and we all laugh and laugh.”

A third user added to bullish sentiment saying, “lol people think that what happened today changed the narrative. This doesn't change or stop an all-cash acquisition from happening.... not one bit. if anything, it just sped up the process.”

GME stock has dropped 5% year-to-date.

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