BlueBird satellites 11-13 are scheduled to launch on Wednesday aboard a Falcon 9.

Meta hosted AST SpaceMobile for a technical and product workshop last week.

The companies explored delivering WhatsApp through AST’s satellite network worldwide.

BlueBirds 14-16 are preparing for the next mission, with production advancing through satellite 42.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) climbed to their highest level in nearly three weeks on Monday as a Meta Platforms, Inc. executive outlined a vision for delivering WhatsApp over the company’s satellite network, just one day before AST SpaceMobile is scheduled to launch its next three BlueBird satellites.

ASTS stock jumped 8% on Monday to $63.52, logging its third straight session of gains.

Meta, ASTS Explore WhatsApp From Space

Vinod Samarawickrama, Meta’s global head of quality of experience, network AI strategy and satellite/space, said in a LinkedIn post that Meta hosted the AST SpaceMobile team at its Menlo Park office in San Francisco last week for an “intensive technical and product workshop.” The session centered on a shared vision of bringing WhatsApp over AST SpaceMobile’s satellite network to users worldwide, Samarawickrama said.

Discussions have progressed beyond simply establishing whether satellite connectivity is technically possible and are now focused on creating an intuitive, scalable product that people will use, he added. The teams examined the entire product journey, including user experience, network architecture, technical integration and go-to-market strategy. The goal is to make direct-to-device voice, video, messaging and Meta AI experiences available through AST SpaceMobile’s network.

They also discussed space-edge capabilities, laser backbone technology, cloud connectivity and integration with terrestrial mobile networks. The model would keep communications service providers at the center of the connectivity chain. Samarawickrama said that the opportunity extends beyond emergency communications to people traveling, working remotely, living outside conventional mobile coverage or operating at sea.

“Satellite and terrestrial networks continue to converge,” he said, adding that the industry is moving toward a future in which connectivity is available regardless of location.

BlueBird 11-13 Set For Wednesday Launch

The Meta update comes as AST SpaceMobile prepares to launch BlueBird satellites 11, 12 and 13 from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Wednesday. Liftoff aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 is targeted for 3:42 a.m. EDT, with an additional opportunity at 5:10 a.m. The schedule remains subject to launch-provider readiness, weather and other conditions.

The satellites were stacked and preparing for launch as of Friday, according to the company. They follow the successful deployment of BlueBirds 8, 9 and 10 in June. BlueBirds 14, 15 and 16 are already being prepared for the subsequent mission, while production is advancing through satellite 42.

BlueBirds 11-13 incorporate AST SpaceMobile’s next-generation stackable design and lightweight carbon-composite structures, allowing multiple satellites to launch together and accelerating constellation deployment. The satellites can provide voice, data and video services directly to standard, unmodified smartphones. They are expected to deliver nearly twice the peak download speeds achieved by the initial Block 1 BlueBirds, which recently demonstrated speeds of 98.9 Mbps to ordinary smartphones.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ levels a day ago amid nearly a 500% surge in 24-hour message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of August 3 | Source: Stocktwits

One user was bullish, saying, “$ASTS next launch is effectively tomorrow night since it will be in the first hours of Wednesday. Those BBs will be well into space by the time the market opens Wednesday”

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Another user said, “$ASTS is still lovely, especially as the number of satellites in orbit will increase by 25% in less than 72 hours.”

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ASTS stock has risen 21% over the past year.

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