American Fusion announced that Dr. Noah D’Amico, an award-winning physicist, has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor ahead of the next phase of testing of its Texatron Fusion Engine.

D’Amico is expected to support American Fusion’s laboratory preparation, experimental planning, radiation diagnostics, instrumentation, vacuum systems, data collection, measurement protocols, and technical documentation.

The company is expected to start its initial testing activities for Texatron at Texas Tech University this week after the successful completion of initial laboratory preparations and verification of the remote ignition system last month.

The company also appointed Alec Rossa as its new Chief Revenue Officer last month.

Shares of American Fusion Inc. (AMFN) jumped more than 10% at close on Monday, notching a third straight session of gains, ahead of a key week for the company when it begins the next phase of testing for its Texatron Fusion Engine at Texas Tech University.

The company also announced that Dr. Noah D’Amico, an award-winning physicist and Chief Operating Officer at Texas Tech University and BlankSlate Innovation, has joined American Fusion as a Strategic Advisor.

D’Amico is expected to support American Fusion’s laboratory preparation, experimental planning, radiation diagnostics, instrumentation, vacuum systems, data collection, measurement protocols, and technical documentation as the company forges ahead with the development of its Texatron Fusion Engine.

What Is Texatron?

American Fusion's Texatron Fusion Engine is the company's proprietary compact pulsed aneutronic fusion platform, built to provide clean, transportable, and scalable power without producing long-lived radioactive waste.

The company is expected to start its initial testing activities for the engine at Texas Tech University this week after the successful completion of initial laboratory preparations and verification of the remote ignition system last month.

The company said last week that it is reviewing engineering and diagnostic data from the initial phase of Texatron testing and expects to share further technical updates. It is also planning to publish a technical summary of the initial testing and release a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the work conducted at Texas Tech University.

This week’s testing will focus on subsystem integration, diagnostics, instrumentation, engineering measurements, and broader evaluation of the Texatron platform.

Leadership Inclusions At American Fusion

Apart from the appointment of a new Strategic Advisor, the company also appointed Alec Rossa as its new Chief Revenue Officer last month.

Rossa is expected to lead the company’s global commercial strategy, including customer development, strategic partnerships, government and institutional relationships, and commercialization of American Fusion’s planned Power-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model as testing for Texatron continues.

AMFN Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMFN stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ over the past week, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

One bullish user said, “$AMFN ~it doesn’t take a rocket scientist, unless you need a fusion reactor and we have both. I feel it in the air something’s about to happen; get ready!”

Another user said, “$AMFN This has serious momentum right now and catalysts incoming. I’m a little under researched on the tech itself but it’s clear this is going places so we are a strong buy.”

A third user noted, “$AMFN testing runs all month. No company hires a CRO if they don’t believe they have a product to sell, grow and expand. They are waiting for the results of a product they have already stated works in which they will leverage into fresh contracts, funding, and opportunities. Overthink over trade and you become over and out. 10% today is a great day. Best of luck everyone the future looks bright.”

AMFN stock has surged 533.33% so far in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<