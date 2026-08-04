Voyager Technologies reported record second-quarter results, raised its 2026 revenue outlook and received continued support from TD Securities.

Voyager Technologies reported Q2 revenue of $52.7 million, up 51% sequentially, and a loss of $0.70 per share, beating analyst estimates.

The company posted record bookings of $113 million and expanded its backlog to $335.5 million.

TD Securities analyst Gautam Khanna kept a Buy rating and $35 price target on Voyager Technologies.

Voyager Technologies (VOYG) stock jumped 15% overnight after the space and defense firm posted record second-quarter (Q2) results, lifted its 2026 revenue forecast and highlighted increased demand across national security markets, prompting TD Securities to reiterate its ‘Buy’ rating.

Voyager Technologies Q2 Financial Performance

Voyager reported Q2 revenue of $52.7 million, a 51% quarter-on-quarter increase. The company posted a loss of $0.70 per share. Both metrics exceed the analysts' consensus estimates of $49.76 million with a loss of $0.95 per share, respectively, as per Fiscal AI data.

The company also posted its strongest-ever quarterly bookings figure at $113 million, producing a book-to-bill ratio of 2.1 times. Its backlog reached $335.5 million. It raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $275 million to $305 million, representing an annual growth of 66% to 84%.

Voyager said rising demand in defense, national security and space industries is helping boost its revenue outlook for the year. The company added that moves like buying Astrobotic Technology have expanded its capabilities and improved its position in the market.

“Defense budgets are expanding. NASA and commercial space investment are accelerating. The convergence of these forces is creating a generational opportunity — and we are built for exactly this moment,” said Dylan Taylor, Chairman & CEO, Voyager Technologies.

Voyager Technologies’ stock traded over 15% higher overnight, after clocking a 14% gain in the regular session.

Voyager Technologies Earns Analyst Support

Following the earnings report, TD Securities analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a ‘Buy’ recommendation and a $35 price target for VOYG, implying a 25% upside to the stock’s last close. The analyst said the updated guidance came close to TD Securities’ previous estimate, which had anticipated a roughly $50 million boost to sales from the acquisition-related contribution.

In July, Voyager completed its Astrobotic Technology acquisition, boosting its ability to support lunar missions as NASA expands its Moon exploration efforts. The acquisition came after NASA awarded new contracts, including a $298 million deal for Astrobotic’s Peregrine-2 lunar mission, which is expected to launch in 2028.

Voyager is also preparing for Griffin Mission One, a NASA-supported lunar lander mission scheduled for launch no earlier than November 2026.

VOYG Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. The stock saw a 7,200 spike in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “The growth story is getting stronger, with bookings and backlog showing real demand. The main thing to watch now is whether margins can catch up as the company scales.”

VOYG stock has gained 15% year-to-date.

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