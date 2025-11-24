Oscar Health focuses specifically on the ACA individual market.

Shares of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) jumped as much as 20% in the pre-market session on Monday following reports that the White House expects to unveil a health policy framework soon.

Politico reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the health policy framework will include a two-year extension of Obamacare subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of next month, and new eligibility limits to address premium spikes set to hit Affordable Care Act (ACA) enrollees. Oscar Health focuses specifically on the ACA individual market.

