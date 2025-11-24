The company said that it is discontinuing the trials.

Novo Nordisk on Monday said that its late-stage trials evaluating Semaglutide in Alzheimer’s disease did not confirm its superiority over placebo in slowing disease progression.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shares of the company fell over 9% in the pre-market session at the time of writing.

Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Novo’s blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy. The company said that it decided to test the drug in Alzheimer’s based on real-world evidence studies, pre-clinical models, as well as post-hoc analyses from diabetes and obesity trials.

The company conducted two late-stage studies, and while an improvement of Alzheimer’s disease-related biomarkers was observed in both trials with Semaglutide, it did not delay the progression of the disease, the company said.

The company said that it is discontinuing the trials.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<