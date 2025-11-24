Record shareholders as of Monday will be eligible to receive the airdrop, scheduled for January.

Record shareholders of Scilex Holding Company will also be eligible for the meme coin airdrop.

Datavault AI described the decision as a gesture of appreciation for Scilex’s role as a stockholder, licensing partner, and co-sponsor of Dream Bowl XIV.

The board retains the right to alter the record date or revoke the airdrop before distribution based on solvency or surplus considerations.

Datavault AI (DVLT) traded higher in pre-market hours on Monday after announcing that record shareholders as of today will qualify for its Dream Bowl 2026 meme coin airdrop set for January.

DVLT’s stock rose as much as 2.75% in pre-market trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company dipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day. To qualify for the distribution, holders must own Datavault AI shares as of the record date of November 25, 2025, the company said Friday.

Scilex Equity Holders Included in Airdrop Plan

The company also said the airdrop will extend to record holders of Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) common stock. Datavault AI described the decision as a gesture of appreciation for Scilex’s role as a stockholder, licensing partner, and co-sponsor of Dream Bowl XIV, which is scheduled for January 11, 2026.

SCLX’s stock rose as much as 18% in pre-market trade but later reversed, moving nearly 5% lower as the market open approached. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory, with chatter at ‘high’ levels.

Distribution Terms and Board Discretion

Datavault AI said the Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coins will be distributed to Data Vault wallets after the payment date, provided recipients elect to opt in, set up a digital wallet, and supply the required documentation.

The company added that its Board of Directors may change the record date at any time before the payment date. The distribution remains subject to the Board’s approval and may be revoked, including in the event of a material change to the solvency or surplus analysis previously presented.

