On Nov, 13, 2025, the company was notified that its common stock failed to maintain the required minimum bid price.

Inspire Veterinary Partners has received a formal warning from Nasdaq’s Listing Qualifications Department.

Inspire is ineligible for any cure period because of its reverse stock splits totaling a ratio of 250-to-1.

Inspire Veterinary Partners owns and operates animal care clinics across the United States.

Nasdaq Warning

On Nov, 13, 2025, the company was notified that its common stock failed to maintain the required minimum bid price over 30 consecutive business days, putting it in violation of the Nasdaq Listing Rule.

The notice also cited that Inspire is ineligible for any cure period because it has carried out reverse stock splits totaling a ratio of 250-to-1 or more over the past two years.

Inspire Veterinary Partners’ stock traded over 52% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

