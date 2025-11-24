WeRide’s robotaxi business saw an astounding 761% YoY growth, generating RMB 35.3 million.

WeRide reported a Q3 revenue of RMB 171.0 million ($24.06 million), a 144% year-over-year increase.

WeRide stock traded over 8% higher on Monday’s premarket after the earnings.

The company reported a Q3 revenue of RMB 171.0 million ($24.06 million). On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around WeRide stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume improved to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

Q3 Financial Performance

The company’s product sales leapt 428% YoY to RMB 79.2 million, while service revenue climbed 67% YoY to RMB 91.8 million. Notably, its robotaxi business saw an astounding 761% YoY growth, generating RMB 35.3 million.

As a result, robotaxi income now accounts for over 20% of WeRide’s total revenue, up from just 5.8% in Q3 2024.

(Exchange Rate: 1RMB=0.14USD)

