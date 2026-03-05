BELGRADE, Mont., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, March 5, 2026, after the market close.

Management will conduct an investor conference call on Thursday, March 5 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results and business outlook. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-800-245-3047 or 1-203-518-9765. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through March 12, 2026, by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and using the passcode 11160880. The replay will also be accessible at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

Investor Contacts

Alison Ziegler

Darrow Associates

201-220-2678

aziegler@darrowir.com

Source: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc.

Released February 26, 2026



