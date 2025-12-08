In its 2025 “State of Enterprise AI” report, the ChatGPT maker highlighted the rapid growth in the use of its tools and the increased integration of AI into business operations.

The results come from the company’s review of 9,000 employees across roughly 100 organizations.

The report shows tangible productivity gains, with about 75% reporting that AI improved either the speed or the quality of their work.

Many reported time savings of 40 to 60 minutes per day, with heavy users gaining more than 10 hours per week.

OpenAI highlighted on Monday that its products are saving customers time and helping improve the speed or quality of their work.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In its 2025 “State of Enterprise AI” report, the ChatGPT maker noted rapid growth in the use of its tools and increased AI integration into business operations.

From Experiment To Integration

The report indicates a surge in usage, with weekly ChatGPT Enterprise interactions rising nearly eightfold over the past year, and the average user now sends about 30% more messages than before.

The analysis reveals companies are shifting from casual AI use to embedding it deeply into daily operations. Structured tools such as “Projects” and “Custom GPTs” saw a 19-fold increase in 2025.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OpenAI was ‘bearish’ with ‘extremely low’ message volume levels.

OPENAI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:15 a.m. ET on Dec. 8, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Benefits for Workers

The report shows tangible productivity gains, with about 75% reporting that AI improved either the speed or the quality of their work. Many reported time savings of 40 to 60 minutes per day, with heavy users gaining more than 10 hours per week.

The results come from the company’s review of 9,000 employees across roughly 100 organizations, representing fields from engineering to communications.

The analysis showed that AI enabled people to tackle tasks they previously couldn’t. Coding-related messages from non-technical staff jumped 36%, and 75% of users said they could complete tasks they previously lacked skills for.

According to a Bloomberg report, the findings land amid an unsettled conversation about AI’s real economic impact. A study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology last summer suggested many employers saw little return from their early investments in generative tools.

OpenAI now supports over seven million ChatGPT work accounts, and the number of ChatGPT Enterprise seats has grown nearly 9-fold since 2024.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<