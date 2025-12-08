Shares of Structure Therapeutics shot up over 30% in premarket trading after the company announced positive topline data for its new weight loss pill.

The company stated that results from aleniglipron achieved a mean weight loss of 11.3% at 36 weeks in the Phase 2b ACCESS study.

In the ACCESS II study, the mean weight loss clocked was up to 15.3%.

Based on these results, aleniglipron will proceed into Phase 3 clinical development, the firm noted.

Shares of Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) shot up over 30% pre-market on Monday after the company announced positive topline data from an ACCESS clinical program of aleniglipron, a weight loss pill.

“The topline results presented today show that aleniglipron is differentiated and delivered clinically meaningful, competitive and dose-dependent weight loss with a safety profile appropriate for chronic use in a disease that impacts millions of people,” said Raymond Stevens, CEO of Structure Therapeutics.

Positive Results

The firm’s drug achieved a mean weight loss of 11.3% at 36 weeks in the Phase 2b ACCESS study and up to 15.3% in the ACCESS II study. Following this, aleniglipron will proceed into Phase 3 clinical development, the company said.

“The weight-lowering data from these ACCESS studies, without any evidence of a plateau by Week 36, are very encouraging—particularly weight loss of up to 15.3% in ACCESS II that hopefully will be confirmed in larger, longer-term studies,” Julio Rosenstock, MD, Chair of the ACCESS program Steering Committee, said in the note.

Noting that obesity is a complex, chronic disease, the drug’s commercial availability could have a profound impact on patients globally, some stakeholders said.

The news comes amid the rising popularity of obesity treatment drugs in the U.S., as smaller firms compete for market share with large global drugmakers such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. According to fresh data from SNS Insider , the anti-obesity drugs market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.59% to reach $35.52 billion by 2032.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GPCR jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

One user expects GPCR’s share price to cross $50 on Monday and surge to over $100 by March 2026.

Shares of GPCR are up over 68% in the last six months.

