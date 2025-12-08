Draganfly signed a collaborative framework with Babcock and Critical Infrastructure Technologies to jointly explore defense and security opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region.

The three companies will evaluate initiatives on defense modernization, maritime and border security, disaster response, and critical infrastructure protection.

Babcock brings deep defense engineering expertise, CiTech adds advanced digital security systems, and Draganfly brings its rapid-response Commander 3XL drones to the table.

Draganfly recently signed two separate orders for its Commander 3XL UAM.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) stock climbed 3% higher on Monday, after the company signed a collaborative framework with Babcock International Group and Critical Infrastructure Technologies Corp. to jointly explore defense and security opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region.

The collaboration will align expertise in unmanned systems, mission-critical engineering, and digital architectures.

The Deal

Babcock has substantial experience in fleet management, naval support, training, and defence program delivery for governments and allied militaries worldwide. Critical Infrastructure Technologies, through its CiTech subsidiary, adds advanced digital mission systems, integrated sensor platforms, and technologies for national security. At the same time, Draganfly will provide its unmanned aerial systems (UAMs), including the Commander 3XL, which offer rapid response and aerial intelligence.

Together, the companies plan to evaluate initiatives supporting priorities such as defense modernization, maritime and border security, disaster response, and critical infrastructure protection.

“By aligning our proven aerial systems with the established capabilities of Babcock and CiTech, we see significant opportunity to contribute to long-term defense modernization programs that require interoperable, high-assurance technologies. The demand for resilient, sovereign mission capabilities across the region continues to grow, and Draganfly is well positioned to support that evolution with dependable, mission-ready solutions,” said Cameron Chell, Chief Executive Officer of Draganfly.

Order Momentum

Last month, Draganfly secured an international military order for its Commander 3XL drones. The company was part of the first phase of a formal evaluation program to expand drone use across military missions.

Separately, Draganfly also received a second purchase order from a Fortune 50 telecommunications provider in November. Under that agreement, Draganfly will supply Commander 3XL units to support a drone fleet for emergency response and post-disaster communications.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment for DPRO on Stocktwits changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier.

One Stocktwits user expects the stock to climb to $10 by the end of the year.

Year-to-date, the stock has seen heavy buying interest, gaining around 90%.

