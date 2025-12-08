Skild AI is drawing interest from major investors as it accelerates its push to develop universal software designed to power a wide range of robots.

SoftBank Group and Nvidia are reportedly advancing discussions to take part in a new Skild AI fundraising round that would exceed $1 billion and assign the robotics foundation-model developer a valuation of roughly $14 billion.

The figure represents a jump from the $4.7 billion valuation Skild received earlier this year, when it raised $500 million in a Series B round that included Nvidia, Samsung and LG’s venture arm, Reuters reported, citing sources and a term sheet.

Skild, launched in 2023 by former Meta AI researchers and backed by Amazon and Lightspeed Venture Partners, is focused on building universal software that can act as the intelligence layer for robots of many types.

