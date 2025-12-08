The President warned that AI will be destroyed in its infancy if each state had its own process for setting AI rules and approving applications from companies.

President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he will issue a “One Rule” executive order on artificial intelligence this week.

In a post on Truth Social, the President stated that if the U.S. were to continue to lead in the AI sector, it would need only one rulebook to craft regulations.

“We are beating ALL COUNTRIES at this point in the race, but that won’t last long if we are going to have 50 States, many of them bad actors, involved in RULES and the APPROVAL PROCESS,” he said.

The President warned that AI will be destroyed in its infancy if each state had its own process for setting AI rules and approving applications from companies.

“You can’t expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something. THAT WILL NEVER WORK!” he added.

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social | @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

