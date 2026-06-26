The ChatGPT maker is reportedly reassessing its public debut as it balances valuation ambitions with shifting market dynamics.

OpenAI is now leaning toward a 2027 IPO, later than earlier expectations of a possible 2026 listing, according to the NYT.

The company had previously engaged bankers and lawyers to prepare for a potential public offering later this year.

CEO Sam Altman has reportedly pushed advisers to explore ways to secure a $1-trillion valuation at listing.

OpenAI is reportedly leaning toward delaying its initial public offering (IPO) until 2027, marking a shift in timeline for one of the most closely watched listings in the artificial intelligence sector.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier this month, the ChatGPT maker said in a blog post that it had filed preliminary paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a public listing. Initially, the company had been targeting an IPO as early as this September.

SPCX Volatility Prompts OpenAI Rethink?

OpenAI is reportedly reconsidering its aggressive IPO plans as recent market developments weigh on sentiment, according to The New York Times, citing people familiar with the discussions. One factor influencing the shift is the recent performance of high-profile listings, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX (SPCX). The company’s debut initially drew strong valuation interest, but its shares have since fallen after an early spike, raising concerns about post-IPO volatility. The SPCX stock ended Thursday’s session at $153, down from a recent high of $202 last week.

Broader weakness in tech stocks has also added to caution, according to the report. Market swings in recent weeks have raised questions about whether AI-focused companies can meet the high expectations built into their valuations. As a result, OpenAI advisers have reportedly warned that retail investors may not show strong demand for a highly priced offering in the near term.

According to the report, advisers have suggested two options. One is either to wait until 2027 to support a $1 trillion valuation, or go public earlier at a lower valuation. CEO Sam Altman is said to have rejected any plan that reduces the trillion-dollar target, stated the NYT report.

Meanwhile, a Financial Times report on Tuesday highlighted rising losses at OpenAI. The company’s net loss surged from $5 billion in 2024 to $39 billion last year, driven by heavy spending on AI model development and expanding compute capacity, according to audited financial figures cited in the report.

OpenAI Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for OPEAZZX was “bearish,” at the time of writing on Thursday.

Also Read: SPCX Stock: SpaceX Reportedly Plans ‘Starpipe’ Gas Pipeline To Supercharge Starship Launches

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<