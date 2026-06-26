‘The Big Short’ investor leans into long-duration tech bets while flagging technical pressure-driven weakness across global markets.

Michael Burry bought Microsoft 2028 LEAPS with strikes in the low $700s.

He added JD, Adobe and Fiserv, while also selling Alibaba for tax-loss reasons.

On Palantir, he covered half his short at $107.15 but continued holding puts.

Michael Burry revealed on Thursday that he bought Microsoft December 2028 LEAP calls, added to positions in JD.com and Adobe, and covered half of his Palantir short.

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The trades come alongside “The Big Short” investor’s view that markets are being driven less by fundamentals and more by technical pressure, with global capital flows hitting Asia hardest.

Asia Hit By ‘Technical Pressure, Not Fundamental’ Selling

Burry said in a Substack post that Hong Kong equities are under pressure as capital moves across regions chasing semiconductor exposure. He added, “Hong Kong stocks are falling hard as the chip narrative pulls capital from Hong Kong and pushes it into South Korea and Japan.”

He explained then that both momentum traders and large Asian-focused funds are reallocating quickly, making the move more self-reinforcing. This shift is visible “in the charts of the Hang Seng, Japanese TOPIX, and Korean KOSPI,” he said.

Burry then went on to add that this is now spilling into China-linked stocks, stating, “This technical pressure is pushing China’s leading companies down near their lows again.” According to him, the key point is that this is not about weakening businesses but market mechanics, as he stresses it is “largely technical pressure, not fundamental.”

Alibaba Out, JD And Select Tech In

Burry said he sold Alibaba (BABA) mainly “for tax-loss” reasons and rotated into JD.com (JD). He also indicated he may add Meituan and Tencent, stating that these names tend to move together in the short term. He expects to eventually buy Alibaba (BABA) back.

Burry also added to JD at $24.79, Adobe (ADBE) at $195.11, and Fiserv (FISV) at $47.55, showing continued selective accumulation across both tech and fintech-related names.

Microsoft LEAPS Signal Long-Term Conviction

One of the biggest highlights is Burry’s long-term bullish position on Microsoft (MSFT). He bought “Microsoft Dec 15, 2028 LEAP Calls” in the low $700 strike price range, signaling a multi-year view rather than a short-term trade.

He said, “I believe the $350 level for Microsoft is a good place to buy the stock,” but opted for LEAPs instead, calling them “inexpensive” relative to his outlook.

Palantir Short Partially Covered, Not Closed

On Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Burry covered half of his short position at $107.15 but continued to hold puts, keeping a bearish stance intact. The partial cover suggests some profit-taking while still maintaining downside exposure, depending on how the stock moves going forward.

MSFT, PLTR, BABA, ADBE, FISV, JD Stocks: What Retail Says

Stocktwits sentiment across Burry’s mentioned stocks shows a clear split, with JD, Microsoft, Palantir, and Alibaba all showing strong ‘bullish’ readings and ‘high’ message volume. The sentiment for Adobe and Fiserv is ‘bearish’ amid ‘low’ message activity.

Year-to-date, all stocks mentioned by Burry are trading lower. While JD is down nearly 13%, MSFT has declined by 27%. Similarly, PLTR is down 42%, and BABA has lost 35%. Of the other two stocks, ADBE has fallen 45% and FISV is down 29%.

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