Kymera said that it finished enrolling patients nearly six months ahead of schedule in a mid-stage trial for KT-621.

Kymera now expects to release key trial results by the end of 2026, instead of mid-2027.

Thanks to the faster enrollment, Kymera now plans to start late-stage trials in eczema by mid-2027, subject to regulatory feedback.

KT-621 is Kymera's most advanced asset.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) closed up 17% on Thursday after the company said that it has completed enrollment in a mid-stage clinical trial of its experimental oral drug, KT-621, for patients with moderate to severe eczema, earlier than previously expected.

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The stock subsequently clocked its best day in over six months.

KYMR’s Eczema Trial

Kymera said that it finished enrolling patients nearly six months ahead of schedule in the trial. As a result, it now expects to release key trial results by the end of 2026, instead of mid-2027.

“Completing enrollment nearly six months ahead of schedule reflects strong interest from patients and doctors in a safe and effective oral treatment for eczema,” said Nello Mainolfi, CEO of Kymera.

The study is testing three different doses of KT-621 against a placebo in about 200 adults and adolescents. The main goal is to see how well the drug improves eczema symptoms after 16 weeks.

Thanks to the faster enrollment, Kymera now plans to start late-stage trials in eczema by mid-2027, subject to regulatory feedback. The drug has also received Fast Track designation from the FDA, which expedites the development and review of drugs by enabling more frequent meetings with the regulator and, in certain cases, making the drug eligible for accelerated approval.

KT-621 is Kymera's most advanced asset. The company is also studying the drug candidate for asthma.

How Did KYMR Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KYMR stock jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said Kymera is “worth a lot more” than $11 billion in the case of a buyout.

According to data from Koyfin, 22 of the 23 analysts covering KYMR rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while one rates it ‘Hold.’ The stock has an average price target of $120.29, implying a potential upside of about 3% from the last closing price.

KYMR stock has gained about 50% year-to-date.

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