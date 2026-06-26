Figma unveiled an expanded AI toolkit in its annual conference, Config, on Wednesday. RBC Capital thinks the financial impact is unproven.

Figma unveiled AI-powered updates that add a new code layer, support for motion and shaders, and the ability to create custom plug-ins.

RBC Capital lowered FIG’s price target to $22 from $28.

Four out of 13 analysts rate the stock ‘buy’, and nine say ‘hold’, as per Koyfin.

Figma (FIG) share price dropped 10% on Thursday and hit its record low after RBC Capital cut the price target on the stock, citing uncertainty of the financial impact of the tools showcased at its annual event.

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FIG stock has dropped for the third consecutive session, with RBC Capital cutting its share price target to $22 from $28, representing a 21% downside. However, the updated target still remains about 31% above the stock’s Thursday closing price of $16.84.

“The focus of the discussion included the evolution toward a seat-plus-consumption model and the company's broad product suite, extending the canvas into code, motion, and AI-native creative workflows,” RBC analyst Rishi Jaluria wrote in a note accessed by TheFly.

RBC added that it has come away from the event with a better appreciation for the pace of innovation, though products are early and their financial impact is unproven, as per The Fly.

Figma Config 2026

At its Wednesday event, Figma introduced several updates, including a new layer for code, shader and motion support, and AI-driven capabilities for building custom plug-ins.

These developments follow Figma's ongoing efforts to merge design and coding workflows. The firm debuted Figma Make, an AI-based prototyping tool that the company has integrated with Claude Code and Codex.

“We think the multiplayer canvas is really powerful because this is an environment where you don’t really care about the quality of the code,” Figma’s chief product officer, Yuhki Yamashita, told TechCrunch.

“If you’re rapidly exploring or need to kind of explore a bunch of new directions, you can do that in this spatial way. We hope that this feature produces different behavior not just with designers, but also with engineers and PMs.”

Figma has been expanding its AI toolkit as part of its broader Figma AI push, including prompt-to-design generation and smart editing tools for refining layouts and assets.

However, Figma has been one of the main casualties of market concerns that AI could replace or dent demand for software providers, especially since the launch of Anthropic’s Claude Design.

FIG Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Figma was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock has soared 166% over the past session and about 338% over the past month.

Four out of 13 analysts rate the stock ‘buy’, and nine say ‘hold’, as per Koyfin data. Analysts polled by the platform had an average 12-month price target of $36.11, implying a 114% return potential.

One user bet on a reversal in the stock.

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FIG stock has lost nearly 55% year-to-date.

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