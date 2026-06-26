NASA announced it will use Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket to launch the PolSIR and TSIS-2 missions from the company’s Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand.

PolSIR is scheduled for no earlier than June 2027 and requires two dedicated Electron launches.

TSIS-2 is targeted for early 2027 on a single Electron flight.

Earlier this week, the company said that its Electron production line is turning out a rocket every 11 days, reinforcing its case for rapid-response space missions.



Rocket Lab (RKLB) shares rose 3% in after-hours trading on Thursday after NASA selected the company to launch two key science missions studying the Sun and Earth

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NASA announced it will use Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket to launch the PolSIR and TSIS-2 missions from the company’s Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand. Both missions fall under NASA’s program that uses smaller rockets for dedicated science flights. The work is part of a broader NASA contract with a maximum value of $300 million over ten years.

RKLB’s Missions

The PolSIR mission involves two small CubeSat satellites. They will study ice clouds in tropical and subtropical regions by measuring how the clouds interact with sunlight and heat. Scientists expect the data to improve weather and climate forecasts.

TSIS-2 will measure the total energy and different wavelengths of sunlight reaching Earth. This information helps researchers track changes in ocean currents, seasons, and weather patterns.

PolSIR is scheduled for no earlier than June 2027 and requires two dedicated Electron launches. TSIS-2 is targeted for early 2027 on a single Electron flight.

About Electron

Rocket Lab’s Electron is a small, dedicated orbital launch vehicle built specifically for small satellites and science missions. As of June 2026, Rocket Lab has completed nearly 90 launches with Electron, successfully deploying more than 260 satellites. Earlier this week, the company said that its Electron production line is turning out a rocket every 11 days, reinforcing its case for rapid-response space missions.

The company’s larger Neutron vehicle is still in development, making Electron its sole workhorse. Neutron development has been hit with several delays and is yet to have its inaugural flight, though it was originally slated for its first launch in 2025.

How Did RKLB Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RKLB stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user termed RKLB the “most undervalued stock in the market.”

Another voiced confidence in the company’s CEO, Peter Beck.

According to data from Koyfin, 15 of the 19 analysts covering RKLB rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while four rate it ‘Hold.’ The 12-month average price target on the stock is $106.92, representing a potential upside of about 33% from Thursday’s closing price.

RKLB stock has gained 16% year-to-date.

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