Opendoor Technologies’ CEO Kaz Nejatian announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the company will wind down India operations to focus on America.

“Our customers are in America, and that's where our operational work belongs,” Opendoor CEO said on X.

Opendoor’s total employee count has constantly reduced since 2022.

Five out of nine analysts rate the stock ‘hold’, two rate ‘buy’ and two rate ‘sell’, as per Koyfin data.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) share price gained 8% on Wednesday after the company’s CEO announced that the company is winding down its India operations and that the operational work it performs is best done closer to its customers in the U.S.

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“When we launched Opendoor 2.0 a few months ago, Opendoor had nearly 250 employees in India. Over the last few months, some of these jobs have been relocated back to the United States,” Nejatian said

“Today, we are finalizing bringing these roles closer to our customers in America and beginning the process of winding down our India-based operations. This affects all of our colleagues in India who have done meaningful work for Opendoor.”

Why OPEN Is Making This Change

Nejatian mentioned that the operations would be best managed by being close to customers in America and as Opendoor has unified its fragmented systems, by hiring AI-native customer facing teams.

“For years Opendoor built a large team in India to handle manual workflows across fragmented systems. As we’ve unified these systems and have hired small AI-native customer-facing teams throughout the US, we need all this operational work to be done in person and close to our customers,” Nejatian said in his post on X.

“After today, Opendoor 2.0 will be a much smaller company by headcount, but a much larger company by impact. Our people, aided by the tools we have built, will own more, build more, and have broader scope than ever before.”

Opendoor’s Falling Headcount

Opendoor had a total headcount of nearly 1,042 at end-2025, compared to 1,470 in 2024. The company’s headcount has steadily decreased since 2022 when it had 2,570 employees as per data from Macrotrends.

Keith Rabois, co-founder and chairman of Opendoor, had said last year in a CNBC interview that remote work and a “bloated” workforce have been a drag on the company’s culture, as he vowed to slash headcount.

“There’s 1,400 employees at Opendoor. I don’t know what most of them do. We don’t need more than 200 of them,” Rabois told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” in an interview that aired on September 2025.

OPEN Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes.

One user noted that the layoffs could be part of a larger plan.

View this Stocktwits post

OPEN stock has lost 21% year-to-date.