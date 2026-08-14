Lululemon’s AI chief Ranju Das left the company, adding to leadership concerns before Heidi O’Neill takes over as CEO.

Ranju Das joined in September as Lululemon’s first AI chief, focusing on technology to boost efficiency and shareholder value.

Heidi O’Neill will become Lululemon’s CEO on September as the company faces leadership turnover, tougher competition and weaker demand.

Despite strong international growth, lower 2026 guidance and margin pressure remain concerns.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) stock is headed for its worst week since June, having fallen for four straight sessions, down nearly 7% through Thursday. The latest pressure comes as Chief AI and Technology Officer Ranju Das exits after less than a year, adding to leadership uncertainty before incoming CEO Heidi O’Neill takes over.

Lululemon’s AI Leadership Changes Again

Lululemon Athletica has lost its chief AI and technology officer, Ranju Das, less than a year after he joined the athletic-apparel retailer. His departure adds another senior-level change as the company prepares for a new CEO and tries to regain momentum in a highly competitive market.

Das joined Lululemon in September and became the company’s first executive to carry the AI and technology title. His responsibilities included developing AI initiatives intended to improve efficiency. The company confirmed the exit through a SEC filing.

Lululemon Athletica stock inched 0.4% higher overnight, heading into Friday.

New CEO Faces Immediate Challenges

Das’ exit comes shortly before Heidi O’Neill takes over as Lululemon’s CEO on September 8. O’Neill, a former executive at Nike Inc. (NKE), will enter the role as Lululemon attempts to address slowing momentum, increased competition and a series of recent business setbacks.

Lululemon’s strategy chief Rachel Acheson also recently left the company. Meanwhile, product problems, including see-through tights, and growing competition from Alo and Vuori have put more pressure on the retailer.

Though Lululemon’s Q1 results beat expectations, weaker demand prompted the company to cut its 2026 sales outlook to roughly flat or a 1% decline. International markets remained a bright spot, led by 30% growth in China, while tariffs and higher store costs squeezed margins and profitability.

O’Neill will need to rebuild sales, strengthen confidence in Lululemon’s leadership and compete with growing rivals. The company is expected to report second-quarter results on August 27, with analysts forecasting $2.46 billion in revenue and $1.80 earnings per share.

LULU Stock: Retail View

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

A user said, “$LULU Michael burry, you said this is the most hated stock since $GME 100% agree, never seen a stock that's such a turd, one day this turd will be worth gold, hodling like I hodled $AMC and $WEN”

The “Big Short” famed investor Michael Burry had said he is holding his Lululemon stake and may add to it, despite pressure on the stock. Burry holds 13% of his portfolio in Lululemon, making it his largest position.

LULU stock has cracked 42% year-to-date.

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