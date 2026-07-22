The company has booked new orders worth $70 million for its defense, security, and autonomous technology products.

Some of the orders it booked were new, while others were part of expanded programs and for additional operational capabilities its customers requested.

The company said that recent orders provide it with a clear picture of future production.

The update comes amid a broader uptick in demand for defense solutions this year.

Ondas Inc. (ONDS) attracted significant investor attention on Wednesday after the company said it has secured orders totaling $70 million from customers for a wide range of its products in the last four weeks.

As of the writing, the stock was up nearly 9%, extending its rally for a third consecutive trading session, and among top ten trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Broad-Based Demand For Ondas

The company said it received orders for unmanned ground systems, border security and protection technologies, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, and autonomous precision-strike capabilities, among other things. Some of the orders it booked were new, while others were part of expanded programs and for additional operational capabilities its customers requested.

"The orders also demonstrate the breadth of the Ondas platform," said CEO Eric Brock “We believe this broad-based demand validates our strategy of integrating differentiated technologies, engineering capabilities, manufacturing resources and customer access into a unified defense technology company."

Big Picture Gets Clearer

The company said that recent orders provide it with a clear picture of future production and demand environment, and it is continuing to increase its manufacturing capabilities and deploy additional resources to deliver its solutions on time.

The update comes amid renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, and geopolitical turmoil between the two since late February has contributed to a broader uptick in demand for defense solutions as nations bolster their offensive capabilities.

What Retail Traders Think About ONDS

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the last 24 hours.

One user on the platform cheered the update and the company’s execution, noting that it is securing orders in areas where defense spending is increasing.

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Another user noted that the total orders secured over four weeks already exceed the 2025 backlog, which was $68.3 million.

View this Stocktwits post

ONDS stock has fallen 18% so far this year but has more than tripled in value over the past 12 months.

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