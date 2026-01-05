On the 60th anniversary of the Straits Times Index (STI), SGX Securities was officially renamed the SGX Stock Exchange. This marks a revival in Singapore's equity market, which is showing encouraging signs of growth.

Singapore'sstock market marked a historic moment on Monday as SGX Securities was officially renamed the SGX Stock Exchange, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the Straits Times Index (STI). The announcement was made by SGX Group CEO Loh Boon Chye at a celebratory event at the SGX Centre's IPO Arena, where industry leaders gathered to reflect on the evolution of Singapore's equity market.

"This change underlines the stock exchange as the core pillar of SGX Group's future and Singapore's role as a global financial hub," Loh said.

A market that's finally finding its rhythm again

National Development Minister and MAS deputy chairman Chee Hong Tat said Singapore's equity market is showing encouraging signs of revival, but warned that sustained effort is needed.

"Our journey to rebuild a vibrant stock market has started well in 2025, but all stakeholders must work even harder this year," Chee noted.

According to him, the average daily traded value of securities on SGX jumped nearly 20 per cent year-on-year to around $1.8 billion in November 2025. For the full year, trading volumes hit their highest level since 2010, while the total market value of SGX-listed companies crossed the $1 trillion milestone.

STI beats the odds and outshines the region

The benchmark STI delivered a total return of over 28 per cent in 2025. Over the past five years, its gains have crossed 100 per cent in Singapore dollar terms, comfortably beating several regional markets.

Loh said the index's long-term performance now stands "shoulder to shoulder" with global heavyweights such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, supported by steady earnings growth and stronger capital discipline by listed firms.

The rally was not limited to large caps. Turnover in small- and mid-cap stocks surged more than 40 per cent, while the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index climbed over 25 per cent last year.

$5 billion plan to breathe life into local stocks

The upbeat mood follows aggressive steps taken by the government to revitalise the stock market.

A MAS-led review group has rolled out a $5 billion Equities Market Development Programme, of which $3.95 billion has already been allocated to nine asset managers, including BlackRock, JP Morgan Asset Management, Eastspring Investments and Lion Global Investors.

Other initiatives include plans for a dual-listing bridge between SGX and Nasdaq, and a "Value Unlock" programme aimed at helping companies improve investor relations and capital strategy.

IPOs make a comeback after years in the cold

Chee said bringing more companies to list in Singapore remains a top priority. In 2025, IPO fund-raising crossed $2.4 billion, making it the strongest year since 2019.

"This gives private equity and venture capital investors a clear exit route and encourages them to reinvest in new start-ups and growth companies," he said.

Loh described the IPO revival as an "encouraging start" and said SGX is keen to welcome more new-age businesses.

From industrial index to blue-chip benchmark

Launched in 1966 as the Straits Times Industrial Index, the STI was rebranded in 1998 and streamlined to track Singapore's top 30 blue-chip companies.

Today, it represents about 85 per cent of the market’s total capitalisation. Twelve companies, including DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel and Singapore Airlines, have remained part of the index since 1998, with the three local banks now accounting for nearly half of its total weight.