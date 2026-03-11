Oracle trains AI models and hosts enterprise data on its cloud; bringing the two together helps deliver highly capable AI services to its cloud customers.

Oracle reported Q3 sales and profit above analysts’ target; its 2026 and 2027 revenue views also exceeded expectations.

ORCL stock rose nearly 9% in extended trading, with Stocktwits sentiment climbing to ‘extremely bullish.’

Analysts and traders are of the view that the strong pace of growth in revenue and future orders allays debt concerns for now.

After a blowout quarterly report, Oracle Corp. reiterated that its AI platform is cheaper and superior to rivals at helping companies extract value from AI services, pitching its software layer as the moat that ties customers to its cloud offering.

Oracle beat Wall Street’s expectations for third-quarter revenue and sales, and set 2026 and 2027 revenue targets that were higher than what analysts had penciled in. ORCL shares rose 8.7% in extended trading, driving upbeat reactions from analysts.

Oracle’s AI stack tightly integrates models trained on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) with its enterprise applications, letting companies embed AI directly into business workflows and get value quickly, CEO Mike Sicilia said on the analyst call.

Because Oracle hosts large amounts of mission-critical enterprise data, its proximity to models allows customers to run AI on their private data more effectively.

“And if you've heard any criticism of AI in the world that, well, I can't get value quick enough. Well, actually, when you bundle up as a service and expose private data to AI that we are the custodian of, the applications, we've seen terrific wins,” he said, adding that “we're faster and cheaper than everybody else.”

ORCL Stock Pressure Eases

Coming into the report, Oracle shares had been hit hard. The stock had fallen by more than 50% from its September highs as investors grew worried about whether its debt-fueled AI data center buildout would sustain and generate sufficient returns.

With massive growth in sales and future orders, Oracle managed to delight investors and steer them away from focusing on the company’s debt and customer-concentration risks. However, risks remain: the company’s total debt increased 60% to a record $153.1 billion.

Analyst, Retail Investors React To ORCL Earnings

“Step by step Oracle disproving the bears,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said, adding that the company’s “monster quarter and great guide” would be “viewed as a huge relief for the software and tech sector with investors watching this print/guide very carefully given the AI buildout jitters.”

“The Oracle call was right on point… it can pull the group higher,” CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer said, echoing Ives’ view.

Meanwhile, hedge fund manager Eric Jackson, known for his bet on Opendoor Technologies and in the crypto space, also discussed Oracle in a series of X posts. Oracle faced investor concerns last fall over rising debt and negative free cash flow, but the company’s pivot to a Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) model – where customers help fund infrastructure – eased cash-flow concerns and pushed remaining performance obligations to $553 billion, according to Jackson.

“Right now, Oracle is crossing a line most enterprise companies never reach: software company -> infrastructure company. And that’s a very different multiple,” Jackson said.

"If you sell seats and workflows, AI compresses your terminal value. If you own compute, data centers, power, or the rails AI runs on… demand explodes," Jackson said. "That’s why Oracle just crossed the line. It’s not SaaS anymore. It’s infrastructure. And infrastructure wins every technological revolution."

On Stocktwits, ORCL was the top trending ticker as of late Tuesday, with an ‘extremely bullish’ (93/100) retail sentiment reading and a nearly 1,400% rise in message volume over the past 24 hours.

“This quarter was exceedingly better than Q1… The debt news has already been absorbed. It’s old news. You know Oracle is hitting on all cylinders. See you back over $300 this year,” said a user.

Still, Oracle shares are down 23.3% so far this year.

